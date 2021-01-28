AAP has direct hand in R-Day incidents, says BJP

New Delhi

‘Ministers collaborated with miscreants’

The BJP on Wednesday accused AAP of having “a direct hand” in incidents of violence that happened on Republic Day.

State BJP chief Adesh Gupta, at a press conference, displayed pictures of “prominent workers of AAP involved in the violence” at the Red Fort on Tuesday.

Mr. Gupta also claimed that “several Ministers and leaders” from the Delhi government had funded and collaborated with those who were part of the violence.

“Whatever happened on Republic Day was very embarrassing. On one side, the soldiers of the country were performing excellently on the Rajpath and on the other side, there were scenes of shaming democracy,” Mr. Gupta said.

“No one else is making Delhi hostage, but these are the very people who are running the government of Delhi today. The people of AAP joined the miscreants and were trying to instigate them,” he also alleged.

What unfolded on Republic Day, Mr. Gupta alleged, was “a well-planned conspiracy by AAP to wipe out the constitutional arrangements in Delhi.”