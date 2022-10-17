AAP has broken all records of corruption set by Congress In Delhi, says Nadda

BJP national president J. P. Nadda being garlanded by party leaders during the Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Addressing a rally at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday to kick-start the BJP’s campaign for the upcoming Delhi Municipal Corporation elections, BJP national president J.P. Nadda said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power promising a clean government but has become “synonymous with scams”.

He asked party workers to go door to door and inform the people of Delhi about the “development” that the Narendra Modi government has brought about across the country, and the “corruption” of the AAP government.

Reacting to Mr. Nadda’s address, AAP said the fact that the BJP had to bring its national president to campaign for a municipal election showed that the “party feared another defeat”.

‘Will win Delhi’

At the rally, Mr. Nadda asserted that the BJP would trounce AAP in the MCD elections and then go on to win the Delhi Assembly polls. “AAP has broken all records of corruption set by the Congress. Its Ministers are in jail and five of its MLAs are out on bail. The Delhi government comes out with new schemes only to commit scams,” said Mr. Nadda.

Attacking the ruling party on education, health and procurement of buses, the BJP president said the Delhi government has been singing praises of its education model but in reality, schools are being run without principals and teachers.

He said the Arvind Kejriwal government has not implemented the Ayushman Bharat Yojana even though it has benefitted people across the country and accused the Chief Minister of not building a single hospital in Delhi so far.

Mr. Nadda said despite the trifurcation of the MCD by the Sheila Dikshit government in 2012 leading to a shortage of funds, the BJP kept working tirelessly and ensured the unification of the civic body 10 years later.

State BJP president Adesh Gupta said the Sunday rally marked the beginning of the end of the “false and propaganda government” of AAP in Delhi. “The Kejriwal government has pushed the lives of youth and women into darkness through the liquor scam in Delhi. Instead of ensuring that people get clean water, better facilities and better infrastructure, Manish Sisodia talks about equitable distribution of liquor,” Mr. Gupta said.

‘15-year-long misrule’

AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said instead of attacking AAP, Mr. Nadda should present a report card of the BJP’s 15-year-long MCD tenure that has been marked by “misgovernance and maladministration”.

“The BJP has no achievement to talk about. It has only given garbage mountains to Delhi in its 15-year rule. The BJP’s president has nothing to talk of while asking for votes of Delhiites,” said the AAP leader.

He added that according to reports, the BJP wishes to build 16 more mountains of garbage in the national capital. “But no matter how hard the BJP tries to ruin Delhi, AAP will not let their plans succeed,” said Mr. Bharadwaj.