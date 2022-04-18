AAP hand in glove with Jahangirpuri prime accused: BJP

Police personnel patrolling Jahangirpuri after Saturday’s violence. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

April 18, 2022 22:16 IST

BJP says photo of a youth wearing AAP cap ‘highly resembles’ Mohd. Ansar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday accused the Delhi government of being hand in glove with Mohammad Ansar, the prime accused in the Jahangirpuri communal violence case.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) drawing their attention to the picture of a man “highly resembling” Mohammad Ansar, wearing AAP’s cap.

“The people of Delhi want a reply from the AAP leadership over the involvement of a youth, apparently an AAP worker, in the Jahangirpuri riots. Earlier, too, we saw AAP councilor Tahir Hussain as a main convict in the 2020 Delhi riots,” Mr. Kapoor wrote.

“We demand that the CM and his colleagues identify the youth wearing the AAP cap and expel him from the Aam Aadmi Party,” he also wrote.

The BJP also demanded action against “lakhs of Bangladeshis” illegally residing in Jahangirpuri.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, demanded a door-to-door campaign in Jahangirpuri to trace “weapons”. He said strict action must be taken against “Bangladeshi infiltrators” living in the area. He requested Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to launch a campaign to remove “illegal encroachments and constructions” on government land in the area.

“Bangladeshi infiltrators have full protection from the AAP government. The proof is that AAP leaders, who are always very keen on giving statements every moment, are being quiet on the Jahangirpuri incident,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.

“We also request the Central government to launch a vigorous campaign to identify lakhs of Bangladeshis living in Delhi and make arrangements to send all of them back to Bangladesh as they are becoming a big threat to the peace and security of Delhi,” the LOP added.

When asked whether Mr. Ansar is a party worker or a volunteer, AAP did not offer a comment.

“BJP honored the goons who attacked CM Arvind Kejriwal, and sent a message to the masses that BJP supports goons & rioters. Soon after that riots broke out in Delhi. Rioters had the confidence to commit violence after seeing BJP honour goons. It is clear that BJP itself is behind the riots in Delhi. BJP is a party of gundas and should be called Bharatiya Gunda Party,” AAP MLA Atishi said.

