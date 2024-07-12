GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AAP hails ‘victory of truth’ after SC grants interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal

Mr. Kejriwal, however, will remain in jail as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested him in a corruption case related to the alleged scam

Published - July 12, 2024 01:27 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Photo Credit: Reuters

The AAP on July 12 hailed the Supreme Court for granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy scam case filed by the ED and said this has "exposed" the BJP "conspiracy" against him.

Mr. Kejriwal, who is the national convenor of the AAP, however, will remain in jail as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested him in a corruption case related to the alleged scam while he was in custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Also Read:Why has CBI arrested Arvind Kejriwal and what happens next? | Explained

In a joint press conference, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sandeep Pathak termed the Supreme Court verdict as a "victory of truth".

Earlier, the party in a post on X said "Satyamev jayate (truth alone triumphs)".

The BJP knew that Mr. Kejriwal would get bail from the Supreme Court in the ED's money laundering case linked to the excise policy matter and it, therefore, got him arrested by the CBI, Atishi claimed.

Mr. Kejriwal was honest, is honest and will remain honest, she said and added that every court of law has exposed the BJP's "conspiracy" against him.

Rajya Sabha member Pathak termed the court order "historic" and alleged that the excise policy case was a "circus" by the BJP.

The AAP is hopeful that Mr. Kejriwal will also be granted bail in the excise policy case filed by the CBI, Mr. Bharadwaj said.

While granting the interim bail, the apex court said Mr. Kejriwal has suffered incarceration for over 90 days.

