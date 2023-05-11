AAP hails SC verdict on Centre-Delhi services row, CM Kejriwal calls verdict 'victory of democracy'

May 11, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - New

Delhi

The AAP on May 11 hailed the Supreme Court's verdict on the Centre-Delhi services with party chief Arvind Kejriwal terming the verdict a "victory of democracy".

Following the top court verdict, Mr. Kejriwal will go to the Delhi Secretariat for the first time in many months and hold a meeting with his cabinet, officials said.

In a unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court ruled on May 11 that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over services.

Welcoming the verdict, the AAP said in a tweet in Hindi, "The elected government will have the power of transfer-posting of officers. Officers will work only through the elected government."

The Lt Governor will have no power over the officers to stop the work of the people of Delhi, the party said.

Mr. Kejriwal, on the other hand, expressed his "hearfelt thanks" to the Supreme Court for "doing justice to the people of Delhi" and said the pace of development will increase manifold.

AAP Rajya Sabha Raghav Chadha called the verdict a "landmark decision" and said it sends a stern message.

"Satyamev Jayate. Delhi wins. Hon'ble Supreme Court's landmark judgment sends a stern message that officers working with the government of Delhi are meant to serve (the) people of Delhi through the elected government and not unelected usurpers parachuted by Centre to stall governance, namely LG," Mr. Chadha tweeted.

AAP senior leader and Minister Atishi called the verdict "historic" and said, "After a long battle, the Supreme Court got the Arvind Kejriwal government its right. Now, no one will be able to obstruct the work of the people of Delhi." "This historic decision is a win for the people of Delhi. Now Delhi will progress at double the speed. Congratulations everyone!" she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, another Minister in the Delhi government, tweeted, "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal fought a legal battle for the people of Delhi for eight years. Today, the people won."

Hearing the Centre versus the Delhi government case over the demarcation of power, a constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said an elected government needs to have control over the administration.

It refused to agree with Justice Ashok Bhushan's 2019 judgment that the city government has no power over the issue of services.

The constitution Bench was set up to hear the legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and the National Capital Territory government over control of services in Delhi.