AAP hails bail to leader of Delhi’s ‘education revolution’

Shortly after the Supreme Court granted bail to former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday, AAP leaders and workers made a beeline for the party headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg amid drumbeats and slogans hailing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Mr. Sisodia.

At his Patparganj home, Mr. Sisodia’s wife Seema and other family members welcomed with sweets the stream of supporters who reached there to accord a grand welcome to their leader. AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh called the court’s decision a big victory for democracy. “For 17 months, you kept a person in jail against whom there was not a single proof... not a single rupee was recovered,” he said.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said the court’s decision has set a precedent for the judicial system of the entire country.

Education Minister Atishi broke down while welcoming the court’s verdict. “Today is the day when the man behind Delhi’s education revolution has been granted bail,” she said while addressing an event in Dwarka, where she inaugurated a school.

Reminding the people of Mr. Sisodia’s contribution in “transforming” the city’s academic landscape, AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai said, “The way Manish Sisodia was kept in jail without any evidence is proof that the BJP-led Centre wants to crush people’s hopes for a change in the education scenario.”