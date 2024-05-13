AAP grew stronger in my absence: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) grew stronger during the 50 days he was in jail despite the BJP “trying to break the outfit to topple their government” in the national capital.

“Neither could they [BJP] topple our government, nor poach our MLAs. They could not dent our government in Punjab too. Their entire plan failed,” said Mr. Kejriwal, who is also AAP’s national convener.

“Our MLAs did not break. For this, the entire party and the country are proud of you,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a meeting with senior party leaders and its MLAs.

The Delhi’s ruling AAP had after the Chief Minister’s arrest in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 accused the BJP of the attempt to poach its MLAs.

Mr. Kejriwal also called the Supreme Court order granting him an interim bail a “miracle”.

“God is trying to get the party to something and they are his instruments,” he said referring to his party.

He said when in prison, he was getting updates about each MLA and praised them for doing a “commendable job”, saying had the work come to a standstill due to his incarceration, the BJP would have got the chance to blame the party for this in the Lok Sabha election.

“We could have lost the narrative due to it. But you [MLAs] did a very good job,” Mr. Kejriwal said.