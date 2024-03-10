AAP govt.’s schemes empowered society, Kejriwal tells women  

March 10, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged Delhi’s women residents to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming general election, claiming that the schemes launched by his government have empowered the whole society.

“It is your responsibility now to convince the men in your family and people in your locality to vote for the person who is working for their benefit,” Mr. Kejriwal said at a townhall event.

He talked about the AAP government’s newly announced ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CM had earlier made a similar appeal after Finance Minister Atishi announced the scheme in her budget speech on March 4.

All women over 18 years of age who are non-tax payers and not covered under any government scheme will be given a monthly stipend of ₹1,000 under the scheme.

‘No bar on beneficiaries’

The Chief Minister said the scheme would make women financially independent and that there is no bar on the number of beneficiaries per household, as it will cover all eligible women in a family.

He also accused the BJP of opposing the scheme and saying that it would “spoil women”.

“When you [BJP-led Centre] waived off big loans of a lot of people, weren’t they spoilt?” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, had interrupted the CM during his speech in the House, saying that the BJP was not opposed to the scheme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT