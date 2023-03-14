AAP govt.’s inaction causing water shortage, dirty water supply: BJP

March 14, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - New Delhi

The BJP on Monday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleging that inaction of the Delhi government and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has led to a water shortage and supply of dirty water in various parts of the city.

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri said, “Delhi is getting its full fixed quota of water from Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. However, in the absence of a distribution plan, the Delhi government is not able to provide water to its residents as per their requirement.”

The BJP leader claimed that it is only March and various areas of Delhi, including Sangam Vihar, Tughlakabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Mehrauli, Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji, Greater Kailash and Malviya Nagar are already facing a water crisis.

Poor hygienic conditions

The South Delhi MP also blamed the supply of dirty water on the poor hygienic conditions at water treatment plants (WTPs) in Wazirabad and Sonia Vihar. “Non-cleaning of major water plants like Wazirabad and Sonia Vihar in Delhi since 2015 is a case of criminal negligence of the Kejriwal government. It is necessary that Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia and Saurabh Bharadwaj, who have headed the Delhi Jal Board during this period be booked for criminal negligence,” he said.

DJB chairperson and Delhi Water Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had last week said that the supply of treated water was affected as the city is getting less water from the Yamuna due to illegal sand mining in Haryana.

“Low water level in the Yamuna has decreased the production in Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants, affecting supply in many areas of Delhi before summer,” he said.

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had also visited the Wazirabad plant and flagged unsanitary conditions and pointed out “gross inaction” on the part of the DJB in desilting the pond reservoir behind the Wazirabad barrage.

Mr. Bidhuri also claimed that cases of typhoid and cholera are increasing in the city due to dirty water supply.

Protest at Rajghat

Earlier in the day, several BJP leaders, including city unit working president Virendra Sachdeva, MPs Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Mr. Bidhuri, and Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, staged a maun vrat (silent sit-in) at Rajghat against the AAP government, demanding Mr. Kejriwal’s resignation over the alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy.

Mr. Sachdeva said that Rajghat is a sacred place and Mr. Kejriwal and his colleagues often come here and “try to cover-up their deeds instead of accepting their mistakes”.

“Today, Kejriwal is ashamed to admit his relation with Vijay Nayyar whom Mr. Kejriwal once used to hug. Kejriwal cannot run away from his responsibilities and it is certain that he will come under the scanner of the liquor scam,” he said.