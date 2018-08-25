AAP govt.’s allegations baseless: BJP

more-in

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta alleged on Saturday that the Aam Aadmi Party government was making baseless allegations to hide what he termed was its own non-performance. It comes a day after the AAP government alleged that senior members of the bureaucracy, including the Chief Secretary and Divisional Commissioner, were proceeding on leaves without informing the Chief Minister and other senior members of the political executive at the behest of the Lieutenant-Governor.

“Due to corruption prevailing in the government, allegations and counter-allegations are made against the officials to assert undue pressure on them...The people of Delhi elected Kejriwal and he is accountable to them for his deeds. He has, however, neither has any work nor is he holding any department. His only job is to tweet or use abusive words for the Prime Minister,” Mr. Gupta alleged.