AAP govt.’s ₹850-crore loan plan for MCD hits roadblock

September 25, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - New Delhi

Officials at the Delhi Finance Department have refused to release the ₹850 crore approved by the city government as a loan to the MCD, insisting that the civic body will first have to seek permission from the Centre to borrow the amount.

Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot had allocated the amount for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in his budget speech earlier this year.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-ruled civic body has been requesting the Delhi government for assistance to meet its burgeoning salary bill and other financial commitments.

However, a senior official of the Finance Department said it had returned the related file to the MCD and asked it to get the Centre’s permission to borrow the amount.

The official said Section 185 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, states that “no loan shall be raised without the previous sanction of the Central government”.

‘Earlier never stopped’

A senior MCD official criticised the Finance Department for the refusal to disburse the amount sanctioned by the Delhi government.

The MCD official said the civic body had never sought any permission from the Centre to borrow money earlier. The municipality had borrowed money from the government to pay salaries to its employees and meet other financial commitments in 2016 and 2021, the official added.

“Why was Section 185 of the DMC Act, 1957 not followed then? Were Delhi government officials not following the mandate then, or do they only follow it when it’s convenient?” the official said.

Salaries may get stuck

Meanwhile, multiple MCD officials told The Hindu that though the civic body has managed to meet its salary bill so far, “funds may start drying up” soon, resulting in the non-payment of wages to their employees.

When contacted, an AAP source alleged that the BJP-led Centre, through officials, wants to “stop the good work” being done by the MCD.

When asked whether the MCD has sought the Centre’s permission, the source said, “The Delhi government officials, who are stopping the disbursal of loan, are working under the Centre’s directions. Then what is the point of asking the Centre for a nod? It will deny it anyway.”

This has come in the backdrop of an ongoing tussle over the control of the bureaucracy between the Delhi government and the BJP-led Centre.

Parliament had last month passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, that gave the Centre control over bureaucrats in the Delhi government.

It overturned a Supreme Court verdict that handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government headed by the Chief Minister. Earlier, AAP had gone on record to state that officials of the Delhi government have refused to listen to ministers’ orders, claiming that they are working at the behest of the Centre.