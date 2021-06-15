AAP govt. yet to fufil its 2015 poll promise of water supply, says BJP

‘It claims to have laid pipelines in 93% of the colonies’

The BJP on Tuesday accused the AAP-led Delhi government of not being able to fulfil its initial poll promise of providing safe and pure water through every tap in the national capital over the last seven years.

“The government claims to have laid pipelines in 93% of the colonies. When there was a Congress government in Delhi before 2014, ₹1,109 crore used to be spent on water tankers as most of the colonies had no water supply, now ₹1,783 crore is being spent on water tankers,” Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta alleged.

“The CM had declared employees of the DJB ‘Corona Warriors’ and even promised that if they died in the line of duty their families would be given ₹1 crore compensation. But, over 100 of them have died so far, and their families are still making rounds of Mr. Kejriwal’s house but to no avail,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.

In a related development, the Rohini MLA said Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal had informed him that a three-member fact-finding committee had been formed to look into allegations of graft in the procurement of 1,000 buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation.