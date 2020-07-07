‘AAP govt. working in collision with discoms’

New Delhi

State BJP president Adesh Gupta on Tuesday interacted with Resident Welfare Associations through videoconferencing over the alleged arbitrariness of power firms in collusion with the Delhi government. He alleged the AAP government had passed a budget, including ₹2,820 crore for 12 months dedicated towards power subsidy in the Assembly, but today, in alleged collusion with discoms, was sending “huge bills without subsidy” to consumers.

“Power companies are sending electricity bills without meter reading, even threatening to cut off the electricity connection under the patronage of the Kejriwal government. Shops, showrooms, offices, factories and other establishments which were closed during the lockdown period with no electricity consumption are also being sent huge bills,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

The Opposition BJP alleged that a total of 4,897 MW of power had been consumed during the lockdown period but the Kejriwal government was charging a fixed charge of 22,867 MW which was about four and a half times more than the consumption.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the BJP had brought the issue to the notice of the Delhi government on April 17 demanding that the fixed charge on electricity bills of businessmen, entrepreneurs and domestic consumers of Delhi be removed.

The party had also demanded that electricity bills be charged based on meter reading. “But the Kejriwal government did not take it seriously. It is ignoring the problems of people of Delhi which proves that it has connivance with power companies. We will take this fight to a more widespread level against the arbitrariness of the power companies,” he said.

The Delhi BJP president sought to assure RWA members that the Delhi BJP would demand the restoration of subsidy and the withdrawal of the fixed charge from the Delhi government.