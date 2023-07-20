‘AAP govt. withheld funds for ITO Barrage upkeep’

July 20, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

The BJP on Wednesday charged the Delhi government with not releasing funds amounting to ₹47.83 lakh to the Haryana government for the upkeep of the ITO Barrage, leading to the build-up of silt and floods in the nearby areas. The Haryana government maintains the barrage.

In response, an AAP spokesperson said a few thermal plants in Delhi used to pay the Haryana government for using water from the barrage. “However, these plants were decommissioned in 2009. The Haryana government was informed about these facts in 2019,” the spokesperson said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.