‘AAP govt. withheld funds for ITO Barrage upkeep’

July 20, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Traffic moves at slow pace due to restoration work on the ITO barrage.

Traffic moves at slow pace due to restoration work on the ITO barrage. | Photo Credit: Manvender Vashist Lav

:

The BJP on Wednesday charged the Delhi government with not releasing funds amounting to ₹47.83 lakh to the Haryana government for the upkeep of the ITO Barrage, leading to the build-up of silt and floods in the nearby areas. The Haryana government maintains the barrage.

In response, an AAP spokesperson said a few thermal plants in Delhi used to pay the Haryana government for using water from the barrage. “However, these plants were decommissioned in 2009. The Haryana government was informed about these facts in 2019,” the spokesperson said.

