AAP govt. water scheme: NGT directs DJB to prevent misuse of resource

While observing that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s policy of providing free water to housing societies can also lead to a “colossal waste of public exchequer”, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to take effective steps to prevent wastage of water.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel observed, “The free water policy of providing free water below 20 kilolitres per month also results in excessive use of water and resultantly waste water. The DJB needs to ensure that treated waste water is mandatorily utilised as its release without any use is a colossal waste of public exchequer.”

The Bench further directed the DJB to prepare an action plan in consultation with local bodies or any other expert to ensure that rainwater harvesting systems are installed in all government buildings, group housing societies and in new buildings where occupancy certificates are yet to be issued.

Housing societies

The directions came following a report submitted by an NGT-appointed monitoring committee which said that several housing societies in the national capital were misusing the AAP government’s scheme of providing free water supply by extracting groundwater after availing the 20,000 litres free of cost.

The committee in its report additionally said that the “polluter pays” principle should be enforced to prevent misuse and wastage of water.

“The monitoring panel is of the view that for judicious use of water and to prevent its wastage, at the time of sanction of water connection, on the analogy of electricity connection, the consumer should be asked to declare probable consumption of the resource. In case the consumption is highly excessive, the consumer should be charged with higher tariffs for overuse,” the report said.