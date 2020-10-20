AAP govt. trying to protect corrupt leaders: BJP

Even after being reprimanded by the Delhi High Court, the government’s efforts to appoint AAP Okhla MLA Amanatullah chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board reflected its “mentality of protecting the corrupt” the BJP alleged here on Tuesday.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Yasir Jilani alleged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “neither obeys the High Court nor believes the law”.

“He does not consider his corrupt leaders, corrupt officers and keeps distributing certificates of honesty to everyone, even when they are involved in any kind of criminal activities,” Mr. Jilani alleged.