Delhi

‘AAP govt. trying to evade responsibility over vaccine doses’

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Wednesday said the AAP government stood exposed on the issue of vaccine orders not placed by it in time.

The people of Delhi, he said, well understood that “no vaccine [doses]” had been ordered by the Delhi government and it only wrote a letter of interest seeking rate quotation, that too as late as on May 7, to which Pharma Company Biotech immediately replied.

“A few days ago, we saw that despite having ample time, the Kejriwal government slept and did not reserve oxygen cylinders. Now again, They have failed to order vaccine doses and are trying to play blame game to evade responsibility for failing to procure vaccination on time,” he said.

May 12, 2021

