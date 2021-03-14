‘AAP govt. trying to enlist 750 EV charging stations’

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Saturday said that the AAP government is in advance talks with several electric vehicle fleet operators to open up their captive charging stations – a move that will add 750 such facilities for public use in Delhi by June.
At present, there are 72 electric vehicle charging stations operational in the city.
All buildings, such as malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, office spaces, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, will soon have to set aside at least 5% of their total parking capacity for EVs along with suitable slow EV chargers. This will also add an estimated 10,000 chargers in Delhi by December, the Minister said.
The government has already floated a tender to build 100 public charging stations with 500 charging points at prominent locations. These will be operational by December, he said.
He said that the Delhi government has taken lead across India in creating charging infrastructure for a smooth transition to electric vehicles.
“The move to have a charging station at every 3 km will build confidence among people to go for EVs and pave the way for making Delhi the ‘EV capital’ of India,” Mr. Gahlot said.
