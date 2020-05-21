Delhi

AAP govt. told to renew registration of workers

A huge chunk of labourers are not getting benefits actually meant for them: plea

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the AAP government to renew the registrations of over five lakh construction workers who fulfil the eligibility criteria, so that they can be provided relief under its scheme for labourers during the COVID-19 lockdown.

A Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar asked the Delhi government to revive the registrations of workers who fulfil the eligibility criteria of having worked in the national capital for 90 days in the last one year as required under the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Act (BOCWWA).

The direction came on a petition by social activist, Sunil Kumar Aledia, seeking registration of all construction workers here under the BOCWW Act so that they can get the benefit of the relief package of ₹5,000 per month being provided to each labourer during the lockdown.

The plea has contended that only a small section out of the over 10 lakh workers in the city are registered under the laws regulating their welfare and service conditions and thus, a huge chunk of the labourers are not getting benefits actually meant for them.

Earlier, the government had told the court that it had disbursed ₹19.8 crore to 39,600 workers registered under the Act. It had also said that it has provided old age pension of ₹3,000 per month to retired construction workers.

However, the relief has been provided only to the workers registered under the BOCWW Act as mandated under the statute and rules framed thereunder, it had said.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 12:11:59 AM

