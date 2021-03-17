AAP govt. to release ₹28 cr. to DU colleges

CM says there was ‘unwarranted misunderstanding’, calls for better communication

After a meeting between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and principals of 12 Delhi University (DU) colleges, which are fully funded by the government, to discuss the impasse on insufficient funds, the government said an amount of ₹28.24 crore will be released towards salaries for the employees.

Stating that there had been an “unwarranted misunderstanding” and misinterpretation of the government’s intentions, Mr. Kejriwal said: “We do not oppose the pleas and concerns of the staffers. Since the last few years, we have tried to initiate talks with DU authorities and the Vice-Chancellor, but there may have been differences, political or otherwise.”

“Today is a new beginning and we need dialogue to be initiated on behalf of DU authorities and the V-C to resolve several issues which are pending and acting as a bone of contention,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Mr. Kejriwal also said that in future funds will be released on directions of the court on whether funds available under different heads can be used as salaries or not. The V-C will also be invited for a dialogue with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, he said.

Continuous dialogue

Terming the meeting as a fruitful one, DU officials said that the CM had urged for a continuous dialogue between departments concerned to avoid similar circumstances in the future.

Balram Pani, Dean of Colleges in DU said: “It was a very positive and fruitful meeting. All the principals and representatives present explained their problems and issues to the CM, which he acknowledged. If there is continuous dialogue between the departments and teachers then such issues will not arise. Earlier, a proper dialogue was lacking. He has also directed the Deputy CM accordingly and urged for continuous dialogue between the stakeholders.” said Mr. Pani.

Earlier, the varsity had written to the Directorate of Higher Education stating that the 12 colleges were bound by the norms of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for budgeting and expenditure and the government could not change the pattern of assistance for releasing funds.

Mr. Sisodia, however, said: “As these institutes are 100% funded by the Delhi government, the Pattern of Assistance of the Delhi government must be followed. The colleges must take prior permission from the Delhi government before appointing the staffers because the Delhi govt. is funding their salaries and expenses.”