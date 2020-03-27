AAP govt. to distribute 50% extra ration

The Delhi government has issued an order increasing the entitled quantity of ration (wheat and rice) by 50% for April under the Public Distribution System (PDS) to its beneficiaries. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had made this announcement on March 21 and had said that it would help 72 lakh beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries will now get 7.5 kg of foodgrains that include 6 kg of wheat and 1.5 kg of rice free of cost. The order states that ration for April will be distributed through Fair Price Shops starting March 30. The shops have been asked to distribute the foodgrains to the beneficiaries on all seven days of the week.