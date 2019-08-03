Delhi

AAP govt. supports removal of cap on autorickshaws plying in Capital

EPCA said as CNG is available in Delhi-NCR, registration of BS-VI CNG fuelled 3-wheelers may start immediately

The Delhi government supported the Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority’s suggestion of removing the cap on the number of autorickshaws plying in the city, during a hearing in the Supreme Court on Friday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government told the court that it agreed with the EPCA’s report that the present cap of one lakh autos in Delhi may be removed provided that the vehicles are “BS-VI CNG/petrol/LPG etc (positive ignition based technology) or battery operated”.

The Delhi Transport Department told the Bench that it would file an affidavit on the issue by August 13.

The SC was hearing a plea filed by Bajaj Auto seeking removal of the cap on the number of autorickshaws.

In its report, the EPCA stated that as CNG fuel is available in Delhi and in most districts of NCR, the registration of BS-VI CNG fuelled three-wheelers may start immediately and the cap on registration numbers may be lifted.

Separate plea

During a hearing on a separate plea on Friday, the apex cour clarified its May 10, 2016, order which had led to confusion that the Transport Department was not registering CNG or petrol-run vehicles as cabs.

It said that vehicles, which operate on CNG or petrol, can be registered by the Transport Department as cabs with all-India tourist permit and will be eligible to ply in Delhi-NCR.

