‘AAP govt. stalling Centre’s ration scheme’

The Opposition BJP on Saturday alleged that the Delhi government was stalling the implementation of the Centre’s ‘One Nation, One Ration’ card scheme for political gain at a time when all State governments were in the process of implementing it.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged that the AAP had become “synonymous with lies and doubts”.

“The AAP yesterday indulged in a dramatic campaign that the Central government was stopping the Delhi government’s Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Yojna but today they announced they were removing the name mukhya mantri from this scheme,” Mr. Gupta said.

“The way they are doing this shows as if they were making a sacrifice but the fact remains they know very well that they was doing something not legally correct and have even admitted it now by declaring they will remove mukhya mantri from it,” he said.