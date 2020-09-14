‘AAP govt. shedding crocodile tears for slums facing demolition’

Issue not figuring on special session agenda shocking: Cong.

The Delhi Congress on Monday said that it was shocking that the AAP government has not listed the issue of the JJ clusters facing demolition, in its agenda, for the one-day session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said that this clearly shows that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government was “merely shedding crocodile tears for the JJ clusters without meaning to help them”.

‘Lip service’

“If the Kejriwal government was serious about stopping the demolition of the JJ clusters along railway tracks, it would have put this item on top of the agenda of the Session. However, the Delhi government has neither put the JJ cluster issue nor the surge in COVID-19 cases in the agenda for discussion, which means that they are merely doing lip service on both these matters without showing any seriousness,” Mr. Kumar said in a statement.

The Delhi Congress also pledged its support to senior Congress leader and former MLA Mateen Ahmed whose name has been added by Delhi Police in its supplementary chargesheet to probe his role in the north-east Delhi riots.

Mr. Kumar said that Mr. Ahmed has unquestionable secular credentials, and no one would believe that he played any role in the riots.