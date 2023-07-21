AAP govt., SGPC at loggerheads again on broadcast of Gurbani from Golden Temple

July 21, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the body responsible for the management of gurdwaras, are again at loggerheads on the issue of the broadcast of ‘Gurbani’ (sacred hymns).

On Friday, the SGPC appealed to the management of GNext Media (PTC channel) to continue Gurbani broadcast from the Golden Temple (Shri Harmandar Sahib) until the SGPC’s own satellite channel is established “in view of the sentiments of the Sikh community and the order given by Jathedar of Akal Takht” - the highest Sikh temporal seat.

SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said as the agreement with the PTC channel expires on July 23, 2023, the SGPC will start the broadcast on its YouTube-web channel from the next day. “However, on demand from the community from across the world, the Jathedar of Shri Akal Takht Sahib has ordered the SGPC to continue the broadcasting service through a channel until it establishes its own. The SGPC honours this order, following which the PTC has been asked to continue Gurbani broadcast service,” he said.

The Gurbani broadcast rights are granted by the SGPC. G-Next Media (PTC Channel)‘s ownership is linked to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The Punjab government in the Assembly had recently passed The Sikh Gurudwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which, it said, is “aimed at freeing the rights to telecast Gurbani”.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had asked the SGPC to explain why they were eager to hand over the telecast rights to only one channel instead of making it free to air.

He said the SGPC is trying to find a way to again give rights to the same channel to appease a powerful family. He said it is strange that again the SGPC is on a ‘dirty move’ to favour the blue-eyed channel of “the Badals”.

