‘AAP govt. schemes save people from economic slowdown’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Delhi is not affected much by the economic slowdown because of different schemes by the AAP government.

Addressing traders on Sunday, he said: “Trade is slowing down There has been no increase in the salaries but people’s expenses are rising. However, ...the government has provided a lot of support to the people of Delhi so that they do not feel the pinch of the slowdown as much. For instance, we waived the electricity bills up to 200 units. We have provided free water and waived the old water bills. Now, travelling in a bus will also be free for women.”

He appealed the Central government to take all necessary steps to improve the economy.

The Chief Minister said there is a huge ongoing recession and he hopes that the economy will improve soon so that the trade improves. “We appeal to the Centre to take all necessary steps to improve the economy,” he added.

“Our government has always been very sensitive towards traders. I myself belong to a merchant family and so I can understand the agony, pain and problems of a trader. We have always taken care of the interests of the traders. We now have GST coming into force, but in the first two years, the government had automatically reduced VAT on all items from 12.5% to 5%,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal was speaking at an event organised by Chamber of Trade and Industry at the NDMC Convention Centre.