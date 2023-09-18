HamberMenu
AAP govt. pro-business, made efforts to remove red tape: CM  

September 18, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday termed his government “pro-business” and said nothing could stop the country from surpassing China in terms of trade if governance is simplified and entrepreneurs are provided with ample opportunities.

The CM said this while attending the Chandni Chowk Shopping Festival in Rangpuri.

“We have made numerous efforts to eliminate red tape and promote the growth of business. We plan to beautify other markets in Delhi, similar to Chandni Chowk, so that more people visit them,” he also said.

Mr. Kejriwal also praised the Chamber of Trade and Industry and local traders for organising the shopping festival, which, he said could be replicated in other parts of the city.

Mega shopping festival

The CM said his government is planning a mega shopping festival in Delhi on the lines of the Dubai Shopping Festival.

“The planning of this mega event is taking some time. We couldn’t meet a few deadlines earlier. Since it will be the first event of its kind, we are planning to execute it on a grand scale,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the shopping festival will be seven to 10 days long.

