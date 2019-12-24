AAP govt presents report card

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched ‘AAP ka Report Card’, which describes the top 10 achievements of the government in the past five years.

The report card will be taken to 35 lakh households in the Capital as part of a door-to-door campaign, according to the party.

Listing quality education and free health facility as its top achievement, Mr. Kejriwal said, “in 70 years, 17,000 classrooms were made in government schools in Delhi. In five years, we have made 20,000 new classrooms. All other States together would not have made these many classrooms.”

“From December 26 to January 7, we will carry out door to door campaign in 35 lakh households with the report card,” said AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai.

He said that seven town halls meetings and 700 mohalla sabhas will also be carried out during the same period.

“The kind of historic majority we got in the last election, we have done the same kind of historic work in the last five years,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

On regularising unauthorised colonies in the Capital, Mr. Kejriwal said: “It's easy to talk about unauthorised colonies, but it's difficult work for them.

“Talk can happen from Ram lila Maidan, but work doesn't happen,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a veiled attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We have spent ₹8,000 crore in the last five years in unauthorised colonies,” he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party won 67 out of 70 seats in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections. The report card has been released ahead of the assembly elections early next year.