AAP govt. plans to expand its bike ambulance fleet

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that the Delhi government has plans to expand its bike ambulance project across the Capital given the “overwhelming positive response” to its relatively smaller pilot project in east Delhi, which began earlier this year.

The AAP government had in February flagged off 16 bike ambulances or First Responder Vehicles (FRVs) in a district in east Delhi on a pilot basis. “The service has received an overwhelmingly positive response. It is targeted to give last-mile connectivity to emergency healthcare services to people who live in congested areas, where ambulances could not enter in the past,” the Delhi government said in a statement.

Mr. Kejriwal in a tweet on Friday said that there were plans to expand the service across the city. “I am happy that patients living in narrow bylanes of Delhi are also getting health facilities through bike ambulances. A plan is underway to expand this service to entire Delhi,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

To extend service

The pilot project has shown “excellent results,” Mr. Kejriwal was quoted as saying in the statement. “A large number of people in Delhi live in unauthorised colonies or other such areas where streets are very narrow. I was very concerned about how to provide better emergency healthcare to the people living in these colonies. With this in mind, the bike ambulance service was launched... Delhi government is planning to extend the service to the entire city,” he said.

The facilities available in such vehicles include a portable oxygen cylinder, a first aid kit and dressing materials, air-splints, foldable transfer sheets, ambu bags, glucometer, pulse oxymeter, a portable manual suction machine, a GPS device and a communication device. According to the statement, these FRVs are manned by trained ambulance manpower.