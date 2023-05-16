AAP govt. notice against Vigilance official probing ‘irregularities’ in renovating CM’s residence

May 16, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi government has ordered that Special Secretary (Vigilance) Y.V.V.J. Rajasekhar, who is currently investigating the alleged irregularities in the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence among other cases, be removed from all assignments. Mr. Rajasekhar, on Monday, said the move was aimed at “restraining him from performing his duties”.

This is the second instance of a tussle between the AAP government and an IAS officer since the Supreme Court’s May 11 ruling that the elected government has both legislative and executive powers over Services Department matters, except those related to public order, police and land in the Capital.

In a letter to the Vigilance Secretary dated May 13, Vigilance Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had said there were various complaints against Mr. Rajasekhar for allegedly running an extortion racket and demanding protection money. “These allegations are quite serious, which need to be examined in detail. Therefore, all work assigned to Y.V.V.J. Rajshekhar is hereby withdrawn. The same may be distributed among Assistant Directors who will directly report to the Secretary (Vigilance). The Assistant Directors should directly put up the files to the Secretary (Vigilance). This is for immediate compliance till further orders,” Mr. Bharadwaj’s order read.

Apart from the allegations related to the renovation of the CM’s official residence, Mr. Rajasekhar, as per sources, is currently involved with the investigation in various cases, including the alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, the ‘feedback unit’ case, alleged violation in publishing government advertisements, among others.

‘Serious threat’

In his response to the Secretary (Vigilance), Mr. Rajasekhar wrote, “The undersigned [Mr. Rajasekhar] is being prevented from performing the duties and I apprehend serious threat and diversion of records pertaining to sensitive matters like the excise policy, 6 Flagstaff Road, etc.”

“This kind of restraint amounts to indirectly transferring the undersigned from this department which is nothing but subverting the decision of Supreme Court dated October 31, 2013, wherein the officer can be transferred only through deliberation of the Civil Services Board,” Mr. Rajasekhar added.

He also requested the Secretary (Vigilance) that the issue may be taken to the High Court or the Supreme Court, if needed, for a stay on Mr. Bharadwaj’s order.

Mr. Rajasekhar said that being an IAS officer, he is protected under Rule 311 of the Constitution and under Rule 7 of IAS (Cadre Rules) 1954. “One cannot deny the rights which are accrued to a civil servant/public servant under the rule which he is entitled for,” he wrote.

When contacted, he told The Hindu that he has sent a report to his seniors regarding the Minister’s note to the Vigilance Secretary. “Rest is ishwar ki marzi (in the hands of God),” he said.

The BJP’s Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva termed the move “unethical” and alleged that Mr. Kejriwal is “afraid of the investigation”. He said the move “clearly shows that the Chief Minister wants to stop the probe”.