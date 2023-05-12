AAP govt moves SC on issue of transfer of Delhi govt's services secretary

May 12, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi's AAP-led government on May 12 moved the Supreme Court alleging that the Centre is not implementing the transfer of its services secretary. This comes a day after the apex court ruled that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over administration of services except for public order, police and land.

Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said he would constitute a Bench to hear the matter next week.

Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi Government, mentioned the matter before a Bench of the Chief Justice and Justice P.S. Narasimha, saying the top court delivered the judgment just yesterday and now there can be contempt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under Article 141 of the Constitution, there can be contempt of this court's order and a bench needs to hear this urgently, Singhvi said.

"They are saying we will not transfer anybody. I can file contempt in view of judgement passed yesterday. But it will take time. So kindly list the matter," he said.

Ashish More, secretary of the Delhi Government's Services Department, was removed from his post on May 11, hours after the Supreme Court gave the AAP dispensation control over the transfer and posting of officers in the city.

Former Delhi Jal Board CEO A K Singh, a 1995-batch (AGMUT cadre) IAS officer, will replace More.

A five-judge constitution Bench headed by the CJI gave a unanimous verdict, putting an end to the eight-year dispute between the Centre and the Delhi Government.

Against the backdrop of frequent run-ins between the AAP Government and the Centre's point person, the Lieutenant Governor, the apex court asserted that an elected government needs to have control over bureaucrats, failing which the principle of collective responsibility will be adversely affected.