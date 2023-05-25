ADVERTISEMENT

AAP govt moves SC against NGT order to make L-G head of panel on Yamuna rejuvenation

May 25, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena inspecting the Najafgarh drain. | Photo Credit: File Photo

In a new twist to its ongoing tussle with Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, the Delhi government filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Wednesday challenging a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order appointing him chairperson of a high-level committee on the Yamuna rejuvenation project.

In its plea, the Delhi government argued that Mr. Saxena’s appointment was a “violation of the constitutional scheme of governance” and two Supreme Court orders. The NGT had constituted the committee in January this year to address the issue of pollution in the Yamuna.

The government contended that the executive powers granted to the L-G through the NGT order “encroach upon areas exclusively under the competence of the elected government”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US