AAP govt moves SC against NGT order to make L-G head of panel on Yamuna rejuvenation

May 25, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena inspecting the Najafgarh drain.

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena inspecting the Najafgarh drain. | Photo Credit: File Photo

In a new twist to its ongoing tussle with Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, the Delhi government filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Wednesday challenging a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order appointing him chairperson of a high-level committee on the Yamuna rejuvenation project.

In its plea, the Delhi government argued that Mr. Saxena’s appointment was a “violation of the constitutional scheme of governance” and two Supreme Court orders. The NGT had constituted the committee in January this year to address the issue of pollution in the Yamuna.

The government contended that the executive powers granted to the L-G through the NGT order “encroach upon areas exclusively under the competence of the elected government”.

