AAP govt. makes fresh bid to get L-G's nod for doorstep delivery of ration scheme

New Delhi

17 June 2021 17:57 IST

CM said the scheme was earlier rejected citing a pending case in court.

The AAP government has sent a file on doorstep delivery of ration to Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, making a fresh bid to get his approval for the scheme, official sources said on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the Arvind Kejriwal government had claimed that the scheme was rejected by L-G contending that the Centre's approval was not sought for it and there was a pending case in the court.

According to sources, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has again sent the file to the LG and said that it was according to the law and the objections raised by the Centre earlier have been addressed.

Mr. Kejriwal has stressed that the Centre's directions have been followed and claimed that it was wrong to "stop" the scheme during the coronavirus pandemic, sources added.