AAP govt. looks to hit ground running, but confusion prevails over CM’s authority

With the release of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is looking to move ahead with several pending projects. The elected government is keen to get a clearance on the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’, under which ₹1,000 will be deposited in the bank accounts of women over 18 every month, ahead of next year’s Assembly election.

It is also looking forward to getting a new Minister after former Cabinet Minister Raaj Kumar Anand left the party five months ago. “Appointing a Minister is our topmost priority. The CM will recommend a name to the Lieutenant-Governor within a day or two,” said a senior AAP leader.

However, several government officials and party functionaries The Hindu reached out to said the degree to which Mr. Kejriwal can discharge his duties as the head of the Council of Ministers given the conditions under which the Supreme Court granted him bail is not yet clear.

The apex court has prohibited Mr. Kejriwal from visiting his office or the Secretariat and signing files that do not require the L-G’s approval.

Sharing his thoughts on the subject, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Ninety-nine percent of the files that come to the CM have to go to the L-G for approval. So, the CM’s work won’t be affected.”

However, a senior government official said things will take time to unfold. “Considering the peculiar situation and the politics surrounding the Supreme Court order, the Chief Secretary or the General Administration Department will seek clarity from the Law Department on what all the CM can do. Only after the Law Department gives its clarifications will anything will happen.”

The official added that there is uncertainty over Mr. Kejriwal’s authority to chair Cabinet and National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) meetings and meet government officials.

The NCCSA, of which the CM is the chairperson, exercises authority over civil service officers working in all Delhi government departments and decides on matters including transfers, postings, prosecution sanctions, disciplinary proceedings, and vigilance issues.

A senior official said the CM will not be able to call Cabinet or NCCSA meetings. “The CM can sign only those files that have to go to the L-G for approval. Calling the Cabinet and NCCSA meetings are the sole prerogatives of the CM and the L-G’s approval is not needed for them. So, the CM cannot call these meetings,” the official said.

When contacted, an AAP spokesperson claimed that the CM would be able to call both meetings. However, a senior AAP leader said that there is confusion over the issues and that they will move the Supreme Court to relax Mr. Kejriwal’s bail conditions.

No cabinet meeting has been held since the CM was arrested by the ED on March 21, officials confirmed.

