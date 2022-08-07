AAP govt. looking for scapegoat for own wrongdoing: BJP

Why are they seeing flaws in policy now, asks Sambit Patra

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in its latest showdown with the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government over the now-scrapped excise policy, accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia of having perpetrated a scam worth crores through it.

The party said Mr. Sisodia’s allegations of corruption in the policy being the handiwork of former Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal were an attempt to look for a scapegoat as a CBI investigation into the “scam” was more than likely to put the Deputy Chief Minister in the dock.

“Now that the heat of investigation has reached them, they are busy looking for the scapegoat. Sisodia is accusing the L-G of last-minute changes in the policy and AAP leaders are seeing flaws in it after 10 months of its implementation in November last year,” BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

‘Favours to liquor mafia’

“Kejriwal and Sisodia will have to answer why they waived off ₹144 crore to the liquor mafia. They extorted money on a large scale by making the liquor policy only for the benefit of the mafia and are accused of contesting elections in Punjab by spending crores of rupees thus earned,” he said.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said they had been opposing the new excise policy from day one since it allowed liquor shops to open even in areas where they were banned.

“When all the allegations levelled by us are being proven and the CBI has started investigating them, Sisodia has also started seeing flaws in his own policy,” Mr. Gupta said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said he had been demanding that the Delhi government should not go ahead with the “wrong policy” and had even raised the issue in the Assembly.

“But the Kejriwal government was bent on violating the law and master plan for its own benefit. Today it has become clear that the new policy was wrong. I had challenged that it would be proved wrong that is what is happening now,” Mr. Bidhuri said.