AAP govt. lied about increasing testing: Cong.

NEW DELHI

02 September 2020 23:50 IST

‘CM has done nothing to achieve target’

The Delhi Congress on Wednesday said that despite Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying a week ago that testing for COVID-19 will be doubled in the Capital from 20,000 to 40,000 tests a day, no steps have been taken to achieve this target.

“The Chief Minister lied to the people on August 27 when he announced that the Delhi government will double the COVID-19 testing from the present 20,000 to 40,000 per day, but he has not done anything to achieve this target, though a week has elapsed,” Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar said.

He said the people are still in the dark about the intensity of the COVID-19 infection in the Capital, as testing has not gone beyond an average of 20,000 cases per day.

Surge in cases

Mr. Kumar said that with the total count going up to 1,77,060, the Capital is once again in the grip of a COVID-19 scare, but sadly the government has not put any proper mechanism in place to assess spread of the virus in Delhi.

The leader added that the Delhi Congress has also been insisting that the more reliable RT-PCR tests should be conducted, instead of the unreliable rapid antigen tests.