AAP govt. lied about increasing testing: Cong.

The Delhi Congress on Wednesday said that despite Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying a week ago that testing for COVID-19 will be doubled in the Capital from 20,000 to 40,000 tests a day, no steps have been taken to achieve this target.
“The Chief Minister lied to the people on August 27 when he announced that the Delhi government will double the COVID-19 testing from the present 20,000 to 40,000 per day, but he has not done anything to achieve this target, though a week has elapsed,” Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar said.
He said the people are still in the dark about the intensity of the COVID-19 infection in the Capital, as testing has not gone beyond an average of 20,000 cases per day.
Surge in cases
Mr. Kumar said that with the total count going up to 1,77,060, the Capital is once again in the grip of a COVID-19 scare, but sadly the government has not put any proper mechanism in place to assess spread of the virus in Delhi.
The leader added that the Delhi Congress has also been insisting that the more reliable RT-PCR tests should be conducted, instead of the unreliable rapid antigen tests.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath