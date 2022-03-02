AAP govt., L-G at loggerheads over cases during farmers’ stir

Raj Niwas cites delay in transfer of files; Delhi govt. rejects charges, accords approval for withdrawal of 17 cases, including the Republic Day violence case

The Delhi government and Raj Niwas found themselves at loggerheads yet again here on Tuesday. This time over the withdrawal of police cases related to the anti-farm laws agitation registered in the Capital against protesting farmers.

While sources from Raj Niwas questioned why the Delhi government chose to “sit on the file” for a month, a Delhi government spokesperson rejected the allegations of delay outright.

“There has been no delay on the part of the Delhi government. The time taken for the movement of the file was only in favour of a detailed scrutiny of the cases to be withdrawn,” the Delhi government spokesperson said.

The Delhi police had identified 17 of 54 cases registered from November 2020 to December 2021 for withdrawal after the Centre wrote to all States with directions to do so following a decision to repeal the three farm laws.

COVID violation cases

Most of the cases were registered for violation of COVID protocols and guidelines by protesting farmers during their stir at Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders.

The Delhi government has accorded approval for the withdrawal of 17 cases, including one involving violence which had erupted in central and north Delhi on Republic Day last year.

According to Raj Niwas, Delhi Police sent the file to the L-G house on January 29 after which the L-G house sent it to the Delhi Home Department on January 31. The Home Department sent it to Home Minister Satyendar Jain on February 16, Mr. Jain despatched it to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 25 and the Chief Minister’s office sent it to L-G house again on February 28 with L-G Anil Baijal approving it on the same day.

One of the cases that has been withdrawn is related to 200-300 protesters and 25 tractors reaching the Red Fort and entering its premises through the Lahori Gate resulting in damage to ticket counters, door frame, metal detector and baggage scanners at the monument.

Another case was registered at the Jyoti Nagar police station in north-east Delhi against protesting farmers entering Delhi from U.P.’s Loni border aboard 150-175 tractors and allegedly obstructing policemen from discharging their duty and assaulting them.

Violence, vandalism

Protesting farmers, in convoys of tractors as part of a “tractor rally”, had entered the Capital on Republic Day last year leading to violence and vandalism on the roads as well as at the Red Fort. The protesters, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, laid siege at Delhi borders in November 2020 demanding that the Centre withdraw the three farm laws. The protest ended in December 2021 after the Modi government withdrew the farm laws.

The Centre had also agreed to the demand of the agitating farmers, protesting under the umbrella organisation — Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) — for the withdrawal of cases registered against them between November 2020 and December 2021.

The Centre had on December 9, 2021, stated that it had agreed to immediately withdraw cases against the protesters and their supporters.

Following this, the SKM had lifted siege on the border points of the Capital and elsewhere in Haryana and Punjab.