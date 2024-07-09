AAP govt. keeps in abeyance transfer of teachers after L-G shelves decision

The Delhi Education Department on Monday kept in abeyance the transfer of over 5,000 schoolteachers, a day after Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena put his July 2 order on hold following a meeting with a delegation of BJP leaders and teachers.

The overnight transfer of the teachers who had completed over 10 years at a single school had stoked a political controversy with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleging that it was done at the behest of the BJP to “cripple” the city’s education system.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi termed the development a “victory for the people of Delhi”, who, she said, had forced the L-G to withdraw his order. The Minister said she had on July 1 instructed the Directorate of Education not to proceed with the transfers.

“The transfer of teachers was a conspiracy to ruin schools of the Delhi government. On July 2, I had promised the people of Delhi that we will not let the Delhi government schools be ruined; we will not let this education revolution stop,” she said.

‘Act against officers’

Senior AAP leader and Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey said the BJP, which was “responsible for the transfer orders”, acted out of “political jealousy”.

“Today, the condition of the government schools in the BJP-ruled States is such that most of them lack buildings, with teachers remaining absent,” he added.

The leader also sought action against the officers who did not abide by the Minister’s directions and proceeded with the transfer orders.

“Despite directions from the Education Minister, they were involved in issuing the orders. I would request Atishi to identify these officers as action should be taken against them,” he told reporters.

The Delhi BJP junked the charges with its chief Virendra Sachdeva accusing the AAP government of “damaging” Delhi’s education system.

“They diverted over 5,000 teachers to non-teaching duties without recruiting regular or guest teachers,” he added.

‘Students hit’

Meanwhile, a schoolteachers’ body said the overnight transfer orders had created confusion that could have been avoided.

Virendra Singh Yadav, president of the Delhi All Schools Teachers’ Association of NCT, said, “First, the teachers were transferred overnight, impacting students. Now, the direction has been revoked, meaning they will be transferred back. This caused a lot of confusion as some teachers had already adjusted to the new schools.”

“They should have been given the option of either going back or staying at the place of new posting,” he added.

‘Disruptive order’

A 58-year-old mathematics teacher expressed frustration with the L-G’s move.

“This order has been very disruptive for students’ education,” the teacher said, adding that he and his fellow teachers were very happy at their previous place of posting. “The constant back and forth has led to complications in the school,” he said.

A 40-year-old natural sciences teacher called the reshuffling exercise “a joke”.

He had spent 13 years teaching at the same school in Mayur Vihar Phase III before being told to move to another school. Now, less than a week after the transfer, he has been asked to move back.

“We didn’t want to be transferred in the first place. It has created disturbance for the students,” said the teacher.

