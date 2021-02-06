AAP govt. issues tender to set up 100 EV charging stations

The Delhi government has issued a tender — the largest in India — to set up public charging stations for electric vehicles in the city, said Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday.
He said Delhi Transco Limited (DTL), a Delhi government agency, has initiated the process for setting up 100 public charging stations.
All power infrastructure costs will be borne by the government, he added.
These 100 charging stations with a total of 500 charging points will be ready in a year and a majority of these sites will be at DMRC metro stations followed by DTC depots.
Fast and slow chargers
He said there will be a mandate for a minimum of 20% slow chargers and 10% fast chargers at these stations to cater to all kinds of electric vehicles and battery swapping stations will also be allowed.
