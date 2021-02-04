AAP govt. issues list of 115 held in R-Day case

Will do my best to trace the missing: CM

The Delhi government on Wednesday released a list of 115 people lodged in various jails in the city after being arrested by the police in connection with the violence on Republic Day.

“Many people have contacted the city government in the past few days complaining that family members who had taken part in the farmers’ agitation in the national capital have not come back, they do not have any contact with them and are missing,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a video statement.

“Our government has made a list of people in various jails in Delhi, arrested in connection with the farmers’ agitation,” he said.

The Delhi police is under the ambit of the Central government and not the Aam Aadmi Party-ruled city government.

Mr. Kejriwal said the list has the name, father’s name, address, age and date of 115 people, and it will be helpful for people trying to find their family members.

“If we continue to receive reports even after issuing this list, as the Chief Minister of the State, I have assured the farmers’ unions that I will try my best to trace the missing persons and connect them with their families. If required, I will also talk to the L-G and the Centre in this regard,” the Chief Minister added.

The list also has details of the FIR number in each case and the police station in which it was registered.