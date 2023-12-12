AAP govt. is trying to provide quality education to children from every section of society, says Kejriwal

December 12, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that there are two kinds of education systems in the country, one meant for the rich and the other for the poor, and that the AAP government is trying to provide quality education to children from every section of society.

“Unfortunately, over the past 75 years, the country has had two types of education systems. Those who had money went to private schools, while the others were compelled to send their children to government schools,” the CM said after inaugurating an auditorium at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence in Civil Lines.

He added that the AAP government has brought “revolutionary changes” in the education sector in the past eight years. The reforms have given self-confidence to government school students, which they lacked earlier, he said.

“No government or party can now say that government schools cannot be fixed,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

