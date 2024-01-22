AAP govt. inspired by ‘Ram Rajya’: Kejriwal 

January 22, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said his government is inspired by the concept of ‘Ram Rajya’ and draws motivation from it to launch programmes for the welfare of people in the national capital.

Mr. Kejriwal’s comments came while addressing a three-day Ramlila event being organised by the Delhi government’s Art, Culture and Languages Department. The programme will conclude on Monday, coinciding with the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced that it will be organising religious processions and community kitchens besides the recital of Sundarkand at all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said Lord Ram’s rule was called the ‘Ram Rajya’, which is considered an ideal one.

“We are trying to run the government in Delhi taking inspiration from it. In Delhi, no one should go hungry. We have constructed night shelters for homeless people. [We have made a point that] both the rich and the poor should get free treatment,” the AAP chief said.

He said his government has initiated a scheme under which the elderly are being taken to pilgrimage sites across the country free of cost. “We have taken measures for the safety for all. People of all religions should be treated equally,” he added.

Mr. Kejriwal also urged people to take inspiration from the life of Lord Ram and follow the ideals set by him.

‘AAP fears poll defeat’

Meanwhile, the BJP accused the ruling AAP of opposing the construction of the temple in the past.

AAP leaders have forgotten their old statements, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said. “They are now are praising the construction of the Ram Temple as they fear defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha poll,” he said.

He said BJP workers have made arrangements to organise community viewing of the Ayodhya temple consecration ceremony by putting up TV screens at over 2,400 locations across the city.

