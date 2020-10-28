‘AAP govt. harassing corona warriors’

BJP attacks Kejriwal over fund crunch in municipalities

A day after the Mayors of the three civic bodies sat on a dharna outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence, the Opposition BJP on Tuesday accused the CM of troubling the “poor citizens of Delhi” by “harassing the municipalities.”

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta requested the Delhi government to “not do politics” and “not harass” ‘corona warriors’ such as doctors, nurses and sweepers who are “serving Delhiites without caring for their lives during the ongoing pandemic”.

“If the Delhi government does not release the dues of the civic bodies within the next 10 days, then on the 11th day, the Mayors of all the three corporations will sit on a dharna outside the CM’s residence,” North Corporation Mayor Jai Prakash said.

East Corporation Mayor Nirmal Jain said the Delhi government’s intention was to cripple the municipalities.

“The Kejriwal-led government may have political differences with the civic bodies, but what have the civic employees done to the government?” Mr. Jain said.

South Corporation Mayor Anamika Mithilesh Singh alleged that the Delhi government has given the civic body only ₹303 crore of the sanctioned ₹1,157 crore.