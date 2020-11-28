AAP govt. denies permission to use stadiums as temporary jails

New Delhi

‘To protest peacefully is constitutional right of every Indian’

The AAP-led Delhi government on Friday denied permission to the Delhi police to use nine city stadiums as temporary jails to detain protesting farmers, as per an order issued by Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain.

The Delhi police is under the ambit of the Central government and AAP and the BJP often spar over issues related to law and order in the city.

The Delhi police had sought permission from the Delhi government to use nine stadiums as temporary jails for farmers expected to be arrested during protests, according to a senior police officer.

“The demands of farmers are justified. Putting farmers in jail is not the solution. Their protest is completely non-violent. To protest peacefully is the constitutional right of every Indian citizen. And people cannot be jailed for it. So, the Delhi government dismisses Delhi Police’s request to use stadiums as jails,” Mr. Jain said in the order.

Earlier in the day, before the government had announced that the request had been rejected, multiple AAP leaders attacked the BJP over the plan to detain the farmers.

“I think it’s the most inhuman thing we can do to our farmers. Delhi Police should stop calling themselves ‘Dil wali police’,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a tweet.

Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha on Friday said that the DJB has appointed nodal officers to ensure proper supply and arrangement of drinking water for the peaceful protesters who have assembled at Burari grounds.

“All possible arrangements with respect to food and shelter have been made. In addition, every AAP MLA will take steps to help our farmers. The Arvind Kejriwal government is in support of the protesting farmers and we want to assure them that arrangements of food, shelter and drinking water shall be made for them at Nirankari grounds,” Mr. Chadha said.