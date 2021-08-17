AAP govt. covering up oxygen deaths: Bidhuri

‘It is trying to wriggle out of paying compensation to victims’

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Tuesday expressed shock and surprise at the Delhi government’s assertion that it did not have a count of patients who died due to shortage of oxygen in the Capital during the second wave of COVID-19 infection.

Mr. Bidhuri alleged that the government was trying to indulge in a cover-up of the deaths of innocent citizens by indulging in “petty politics” and, though it could collect data regarding such deaths “in one week”, its intention was to not do so.

“There is a deliberate attempt to manipulate the deaths of innocent citizens and one of the main reasons is that the Arvind Kejriwal government is trying to wriggle out of paying compensation to those who died during the second wave,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.

“Chief Minister Kejriwal had promised to pay ₹5 lakh each to those who had died due to shortage of oxygen. We demand that this compensation be hiked to ₹10 lakh and that the Delhi government also pay the bills of private hospitals incurred by the Delhi’s citizens,” he demanded.