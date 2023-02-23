ADVERTISEMENT

AAP govt. ‘confiscates’ pension after death of senior citizens: BJP MLA

February 23, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - New Delhi

Ajay Mahawar says govt. has ‘seized personal money’ in many cases

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar on Wednesday alleged that the Delhi government confiscated pension accounts of senior citizens after their death and urged the government to rethink its policy on the matter.

“As an MLA during the last three years, many such cases have come before me where the family concerned is very poor and the amount left in the pension account could have been useful for them, but the government seized it. Cases have also come to fore where in addition to the pension in the account of pensioners, their personal money was also there which was confiscated,” Mr. Mahawar from Honda said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He claimed that BJP MLAs had raised the matter a multiple times in the Assembly and asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to change the rule.

“Arvind Kejriwal who claims to be ‘Shravan Kumar’ of the elderly doesn’t even want to give this much respect to the elderly pensioners,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US