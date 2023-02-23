AAP govt. ‘confiscates’ pension after death of senior citizens: BJP MLA

February 23, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - New Delhi

BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar on Wednesday alleged that the Delhi government confiscated pension accounts of senior citizens after their death and urged the government to rethink its policy on the matter.

“As an MLA during the last three years, many such cases have come before me where the family concerned is very poor and the amount left in the pension account could have been useful for them, but the government seized it. Cases have also come to fore where in addition to the pension in the account of pensioners, their personal money was also there which was confiscated,” Mr. Mahawar from Honda said in a statement.

He claimed that BJP MLAs had raised the matter a multiple times in the Assembly and asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to change the rule.

“Arvind Kejriwal who claims to be ‘Shravan Kumar’ of the elderly doesn’t even want to give this much respect to the elderly pensioners,” he said.