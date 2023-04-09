‘AAP govt. building new schools, BJP demolishing school to build party office’

April 09, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is building new schools, the BJP was demolishing one to build its office.

“They will have their name etched in history if they demolish BJP offices to build schools. But it’s very painful that they are demolishing a school,” he said while speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of new buildings at the Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya Bal Vidyalaya in East Vinod Nagar.

On Friday, AAP had alleged that BJP’s new central office on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg “encroached on a government school land adjacent to it” and that the party was going to demolish it.

BJP leaders dismissed the allegation and said the school building was lying abandoned for many years. The party also claimed that the building was on the land of the Central Public Works Department, which had already given a notice to the MCD to take back its possession. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Mr. Kejriwal and other AAP leaders were “habitual liars” prepared to go to any length to “mislead” people.

Speaking at the school function, Mr. Kejriwal said the “education revolution” in Delhi was brought by former Minister Manish Sisodia and that is why he was sent to jail. Mr. Sisodia was arrested on February 26 for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

“He [Mr. Sisodia] had planned the building and the government will carry forward his education revolution on mission mode,” the CM said, adding that the school will look as beautiful as Columbia University in the U.S. once ready. Highlighting the work done by the government in the past eight years, he said, “Just until a few years ago the conditions of the government schools were horrible. But now the buildings of these schools and the facilities have been transformed. Now, parents are taking their children out of private schools and admitting them to government schools in Delhi.”

BJP reacts

The BJP countered the CM’s remarks saying that the AAP government’s “education model” has collapsed and the claim of providing schools of international standards is a “cruel joke”.

Mr. Sachdeva said every year the number of dropouts from government schools was rising. “Students of Classes I-VIII paid scant attention to studies as they knew they would be promoted. As a result, students with weak educational foundation reached Class IX where they failed in tests,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister tweeted that extra classes will be organised for children who are weak in studies. This was in response to a tweet by BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana, who had alleged that more than 1 lakh children fail in Class IX every year.

Mr. Kejriwal said: “One of these children will become the Prime Minister of the country in future and we do not want anyone to become PM in future with a fake degree.”